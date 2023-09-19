Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “6 PAX Multipurpose Solar Powered Electric Boat.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering or Equivalent) with Gate Score or Higher Qualification (Ph. D/ M. Tech in Mechanical Engineering or Equivalent) may be considered as equivalent to the B. Tech with Gate Score.

Pay : Rs. 31000/- + 16% of Basic Pay. B. Tech Candidate without Gate Score will get a salary of Rs 22,000 (Consolidated). Candidate without Gate Score will be designated as “Assistant Project Engineer”.

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with mark sheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents and Links to view previously made Projects (if applicable) by Email to: pankaj.biswas@iitg.ac.in and cc to: careers@iitgtidf.com on or before 02/10/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here