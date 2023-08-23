Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I in the project entitled “Development of High Molecular Weight Aqueous Viscoelastic Polymer Composites for Enhanced Oil Recovery from Matured Indian Reservoirs” at the Department of Chemical Engineering

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 29000/- per month

Qualification : B.Tech Chemical Engineering/ B.Tech Petroleum Engineering

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held from 31st August 2023 from 3 PM. Shortlisted candidate will be called for the Online Interview

How to apply : Candidates have to apply with a CV/Resume including details of all educational qualifications, experience (if any), contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with scanned copies of relevant documents at the email address abhijitkakati@iitg.ac.in (with subject: Application for post of project associate) within 29/08/2023 before 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here