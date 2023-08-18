Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Fellow in the project entitled “Enabling Hardware Accelerator Design from Behavioral Specifications” at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree in CSE or relevant areas or Bachelor’s Degree in CSE or relevant areas with 03 Yrs. Exp.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 1st September 2023 from 10 AM. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail on 31st August, 2023 about the mode of online interview

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail, etc. along with scanned copies of

all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 30th August, 2023 (Wednesday) at

ckarfa@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here