Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions (on contract) in the project titled “Patient-Specific Hemodynamics in Coronary Circulation” in the Department of Chemical Engineering.

Name of post : JRF (GATE/NET)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BTech in Chemical/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Biomedical/ Instrumentation/ Biotechnology.

OR

MSc in Physics or Chemistry. Should have studied mathematics in Undergraduate degree. Should have qualified NET or GATE

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BTech in Engineering OR Diploma in Engineering with 3 years of experience. Specialisations: Chemical/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Biomedical/ Instrumentation/ Biotechnology

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th July 2023 at 11 AM in Conference Room-I, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to appear in the interview (in-person) at the above-mentioned date and time in the Conference Room-I, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati. An advance copy of CV mentioning all educational qualification, experience etc. must be sent to guptar@iitg.ac.in latest by 22/07/2023 (2 pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here