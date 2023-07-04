Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF (GATE) in the research project entitled “Synthesis, supramolecular polymerization and optoelectronics applications of peri-naphthoindigo derivatives” at the Dept. of Chemistry.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Sc. in chemistry with major in organic/ inorganic and strong desire for synthesis. Valid GATE qualification certificate in chemistry. Good academic records (first class in M.Sc., B.Sc.).

Salary : Rs. 35960/- per month

How to apply : Candidates have to submit the application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. to Dr. Kingsuk Mahata via e-mail (kingsuk@iitg.ac.in) on or before 6 pm of 9th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

