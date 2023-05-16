Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled “Development of smart transformer-based electric vehicle charging station with high PV penetration” at the department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum B.E./B.Tech in Electrical or related Engg. specialization. GATE qualified.

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 5 courses that are in high demand for students of Arts Stream after Class 12

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st May 2023 from 10 AM onwards in EEE Department Office, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in-Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc., and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 5 courses that are in high demand besides medical and engineering