Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Robotics Engineering with 65% or 7.00 CGPA with two years of experience (or) B.E/B. Tech in Mechanical

Engineering, Mechatronics engineering, Robotics engineering with 65% or 7.00 CGPA and M.Tech in Mechanical System Design/ Machine Design/ Robotics/ Robotics and Automation with 70% or 7.50 CGPA

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with mark sheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents and Links to View Previously made Projects (if applicable) toskpanda@iitbbs.ac.in and CC to careers@iitgtidf.com on or before 15/05/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here