Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation.

IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Design and Development of life-supporting, monitoring, safety, assisting and communicating devices for divers to prevent and management of diving accidents during underwater exploration.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M. Tech/ M.E in Mechanical/ Manufacturing/ CADCAM/ Mechatronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Biomedical Engineering ( OR)

B. Tech / B.E. in Mechanical/ Mechatronics/ Manufacturing/ Electronics and Communication/ Biomedical Engineering with Gate Score.

Candidates having exposure/ experience in the area of gait related research activities, fabrication

and manufacturing of biomedical devices will be preferred.

How to apply : Candidates are required to fill the google form on the link https://forms.gle/Wh7jTaGCTmnRiMr17 where the details are required to be filled on or before 11.59 P.M of May 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

