Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF (GATE /NET) in the project entitled “Development of low cost, sustainable and efficient electro-catalyst and proton exchange membrane for electrolyzer assembly for producing Green Hydrogen” at the Department of Chemical Engineering.

Name of post : JRF (GATE /NET)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate/Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

i) Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test – CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

ii) The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government

Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc

Salary : Rs. 37830/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd May 2023 (Wednesday) at 11:00 A.M

in Conference Hall, Chemical Eng., IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates may send an advance copy of their CV to mahuya@iitg.ac.in.

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here