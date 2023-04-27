Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Virtual Architect, 3D Modeller and Cleaner in the project titled “Design and development of an educational metaverse as an extension of VR Zone” at the Department of Design.

Name of post : Virtual Architect

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Des or M.Des or MA or B.Arch or M.Arch or Bachelors in interior design or Masters in interior design with First class. Preference will be given to the candidates who have prior

Experience in designing spaces, Architecture and environment for VR applications

Name of post : 3D Modeller

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelors or Masters degree in any discipline. Preference will be given to candidates

with prior experience in designing 3D models using Maya, Blender, Sketch or similar applications

Name of post : Cleaner

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : No educational requirements. Prior experience in cleaning and maintaining hygiene is preferred

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Cleaner, a walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd May 2023 at EILab, 2nd floor at the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati

For the posts of Virtual Architect & 3D Modeller, an Online/Walk-in- interview will be on May 3rd, 2023. Candidates appearing for an online interview must send their resume and portfolio on or

before 2nd May 2023, 5 pm. Shortlisted candidates will be sent a Google Meet link to join for the online interview via email. Candidates appearing for physical mode have to attend the interview in the EILab, 2nd floor at the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, on given time and date

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all documents

Candidates appearing for an online interview must send their resume and portfolio on or before 2nd May 2023, 5 pm

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2