Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for JRF position in the following area of Research- Coding Theory (Topological, Algebraic).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s degree in Mathematics in the relevant area with a minimum Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) of 6.5 or 60% of marks. Selected through National Eligibility Test – CSIR-UGC NET including Lecturership (Assistant Professorship) and GATE

Fellowship : As per the fund assigned to this project from NBHM

How to apply : Candidates may apply by filling up the Application form along with the self-attested copies of all degrees; mark sheets and GATE / NET score card copy and mail it to dipendu@iiitg.ac.in. The last date of receiving the application will be 13th August 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

