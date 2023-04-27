Assam Career : IIIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various disciplines.

Name of post : Professor

Eligibility Criteria :

(1) PhD in an appropriate Discipline

(2) First Class at the degree preceding PhD.

(3) Experience of 10 years in teaching, research and / or industry, out of which at least 4 years at the level of Associate Professor (level 13A2) or at least seven years at the level of Associate Professor (level 13A1) or equivalent grade.

Name of post : Associate Professor

Eligibility Criteria :

(1) PhD in an appropriate Discipline

(2) First Class at the degree preceding PhD.

(3) Experience of 6 years in teaching, research and / or industry at the level of Assistant Professor or equivalent grade

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade I

Eligibility Criteria :

(1) PhD in an appropriate Discipline (submission of thesis is sufficient, but the appointment will be cancelled if the thesis is rejected)

(2) First Class at the degree preceding PhD.

(3) Three years of experience including equivalent pre-PhD experience as per clause 8

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade II

Eligibility Criteria :

(1) PhD in an appropriate Discipline (submission of thesis is sufficient, but the appointment will be cancelled if the thesis is rejected)

(2) First Class at the degree preceding PhD.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with copies of certificates/ mark sheets, proof of date of birth, etc. by email or by post.

The applications can be sent by post to The Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Guwahati, Bongora, Guwahati -781015, Assam, India

The applications can be sent by email to diroffice@iiitg.ac.in.

Last date for receipt of applications is May 26, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here