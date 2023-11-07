Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIE, Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Executive-Project under Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM) Project on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Executive-Project

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate/Post Graduate Degree in any discipline preferably in Social Work / Rural Development/ Economics/ MBA & Social Science.

Experience : At least 2-5 years proven track record of implementation in Social/Community development project especially in livelihood development project. Having experience in carrying out research studies, preparation of Project report, Business plan & report writing of projects.

Salary : Rs. 23000/- to 30000/- per month

Selection Procedure : Virtual & Personal Interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for appearing virtual interview through telephone, Email/WhatsApp/SMS.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to the The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam OR email at recruitmentcell.iie.2023@gmail.com

The last date of application submission is on or before 16th November, 2023 till 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here