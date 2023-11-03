Assam Career IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executive and Lead under SVEP Project on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Executive- Project

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 23000/- to 30000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Graduate / Post Graduate preferably in MSW, MBA. 2 or more years of professional experience in non-farm livelihood activities and Entrepreneurship Development Sector.

Also Read : Namita Thapar reveals the reason of why she can’t wait to watch Dunki

Name of post : Lead- Project

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 39000/- to 43000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Master degree in Economics / Social Work or relevant subjects. Candidates with MBA will also be preferred. More than 5 years of professional experience in Project DPR and DSR preparation is preferred

Also Read : Glimpses of Nita Ambani’s 60th birthday celebrations

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with photocopies of relevant documents through post / courier (Hard copy) to the Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

Candidates may also send scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents by email at recruitmentcell.iie.2023@gmail.com

The last date for submission of applications is on or before 9th November 2023 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here