Assam Career IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal Advisor- Finance & Accounts under its Accounts Department on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Principal Advisor- Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Niniola Apata who collaborated with Papon to sing an Afro-Bihu fusion song

Qualification & Experience : BCom with CA passed out. Minimum 10 years of experience preferably working in Finance & Accounts in Govt. / Semi-Govt.

Salary : Rs. 75000/- to Rs. 85000/- per month

Also Read : Assam CM reveals the reason of his aspiration to make Bihu a global phenomenon

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by post / courier to the Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam

The applications may also be send by email to recruitmentcell.iie.2023@gmail.com

The last date of submission of online/offline application is on or before 7th November, 2023 up to 3 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here