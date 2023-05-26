Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultant and Project Associate under Formation and Promotion of FPOs Project on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 62,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month (Negotiable)

Qualifications & Experience :

Postgraduate degree (MBA in Marketing, PhD will be preferred).

Minimum 10 years of proven track record of working with Social /Community development/ Agricultural Marketing/ Value addition and processing project especially in livelihood development project.

Age Limit : 30 to 65 years

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 21,000/- to Rs. 25,000/- per month (Negotiable)

Qualifications & Experience : Graduate Degree, preferably with 2+ years of work Experience in Social/Community Development/ Marketing/ Entrepreneurship Sector.

Age Limit : 23 to 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

Candidates can also send their applications along with relevant documents by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com.

The last date of application submission on or before 5th June, 2023 till 5:30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here