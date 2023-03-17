Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive- Project for Livelihood Development Project of Tribal beneficiaries of Assam under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Executive- Project

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in any discipline preferably in Social Work / Rural Development/ Economics/ MBA & Social Science

Experience : At least 3 years proven track record of implementation in Social /Community development project especially in livelihood development project. Having experience in carrying out research studies, preparation of Project report, Business plan & report writing of projects.

Age : 25-30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

The applications along with relevant documents can also be send by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is March 25, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

