Assam Career IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various financial positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal Consultant-Finance under its Accounts Department on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Principal Consultant-Finance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BCom with CA passed out. Minimum 10 years of experience preferably working in Finance or Accounts in Govt. / Semi-Govt.

Age : Age of the candidates should not be more than 45 years as on 1st March 2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Guwahati-29. Last date for receipt of applications is up to 2 PM of March 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

