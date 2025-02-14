Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIBF Guwahati Assam.
Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of In-charge for its Development Centre in Guwahati, Assam.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : In-charge- Development Centre at Guwahati on Contract basis
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : Post Graduate/ CA/CMA /CFA and CAIIB
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Desirable :
- MBA (Banking & Finance) or equivalent qualification.
- Ph.D (Banking / Finance related topic)
Areas of Specialization :
The In-charge of Development centre should have specialisation in any one or more of the
following areas:
- Treasury Management
- Risk Management
- International Banking
- Capital Markets/Mutual Fund and Insurance
- Audit and Compliance
- Credit Management
- Project / Infrastructure finance
- Compliance
Experience :
Essential :
- Should have held the position of AGM & above (scale V & above) in a Public Sector Bank/Financial Institution or equivalent position in a Private Sector Bank.
Desirable
- Published articles/books.
- Computer Savvy to work in a virtual environment.
- Preference for experience as faculty.
Age : The age of the applicant should not be less than 55 years and should not exceed 62 years
as on 01.02.2025.
Job Roles :
The In-charge of Development centre are expected to undertake the following activities:
- Handling sessions in Training Programmes.
- Creating content for training programs.
- Organising Seminars/ Conferences.
- Liasoning with academic/ training set-up of Bank/ Financial Institution.
- Preparation/Vetting of courseware.
- Preparation/Vetting of Multiple Choice Questions.
- Assist in the publication work of the Institute.
- Contribute to other academic activities of the Institute.
- Creating awareness for Institute’s courses/ services among the banks/ professional bankers
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iibf.esdsconnect.com/careers/incharge_guwahati
Last date for submission of applications is 28th February 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here