Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIBF Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of In-charge for its Development Centre in Guwahati, Assam.

Name of post : In-charge- Development Centre at Guwahati on Contract basis

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Post Graduate/ CA/CMA /CFA and CAIIB

Desirable :

MBA (Banking & Finance) or equivalent qualification. Ph.D (Banking / Finance related topic)

Areas of Specialization :

The In-charge of Development centre should have specialisation in any one or more of the

following areas:

Treasury Management Risk Management International Banking Capital Markets/Mutual Fund and Insurance Audit and Compliance Credit Management Project / Infrastructure finance Compliance

Experience :

Essential :

Should have held the position of AGM & above (scale V & above) in a Public Sector Bank/Financial Institution or equivalent position in a Private Sector Bank.

Desirable

Published articles/books. Computer Savvy to work in a virtual environment. Preference for experience as faculty.

Age : The age of the applicant should not be less than 55 years and should not exceed 62 years

as on 01.02.2025.

Job Roles :

The In-charge of Development centre are expected to undertake the following activities:

Handling sessions in Training Programmes. Creating content for training programs. Organising Seminars/ Conferences. Liasoning with academic/ training set-up of Bank/ Financial Institution. Preparation/Vetting of courseware. Preparation/Vetting of Multiple Choice Questions. Assist in the publication work of the Institute. Contribute to other academic activities of the Institute. Creating awareness for Institute’s courses/ services among the banks/ professional bankers

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iibf.esdsconnect.com/careers/incharge_guwahati

Last date for submission of applications is 28th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here