Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IGNOU Assam.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Registrar (Official Language).

Name of post : Assistant Registrar (Official Language)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Masters Degree with 55% marks in Hindi or English with the other language as a main subject at the Degree level

Or

Masters Degree with 55% marks in any subject with Hindi and English as main subjects at the Degree level

Or

Masters Degree with 55% marks in any subject with Hindi or English Medium and other language as main subject at the Degree level.

ii) 5% of marks in Master Degree relaxable in case of SC/ST candidates.

iii) 03 years experience as Section Officer (Official Language) in Govt./PSUs/Autonomous bodies.

Desirable :

i. A certificate or Diploma in translation

ii. Knowledge of regional language

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website ignou.ac.in from 18th December 2023 to 16th January 2024

The printed hard copy of the Application form along with self attested copies of testimonials/ certificates etc. kept in an envelope duly superscripted “Application for the post of Assistant Registrar (Official Language)” should reach the office of “The Deputy Registrar (Recruitment Cell) Room No. 13 Block 7, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 on or before 26.01.2024 by 05:00 PM.

Application Fees :

UR/OBC : Rs 1000/-

SC/ST/EWS/Women : Rs 600/-

Physically Handicapped : Nil

The application form is integrated with the payment gateway and the payment process can be completed by using Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/ Internet Banking/ IMPS/ Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here