Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IGNOU Assam.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant and Administrative Associates in Electronic Media Production Centre (EMPC).

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications & Experience:

(A) Post Graduate from a recognized university in any subject and a Degree / Diploma in Mass

Communications and Journalism (or related areas).

(B) Minimum five years experience in Programme Production / Media Management in a

supervisory capacity.

OR

(B) Superannuated / Retired persons from AIR / DD / other central or state Govt. Broadcast

organizations / private channels of repute having experience in management of production /

broadcasting not below the rank of Assistant Station Director / Assistant Station Engineer.

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Also Read : Namita Thapar reveals the reason of why she can’t wait to watch Dunki

Name of post : Administrative Associates

No. of posts : 3

Qualifications & Experience:

(A) Graduate from a recognized university with Degree / Diploma in Mass Communication and

Journalism (or related areas).

(B) Experience in Programme Production / Programme Management / Journalism for at least one

year. Preference will be given to those having experience in Audio Programme Production.

OR

(B) Superannuated / Retired Transmission Executive / Programme Executive / Assistant

Engineer or above from AIR / DD / other central or state Govt. broadcast organization and

private channels of repute.

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Also Read : Mira Kapoor reveals her new skincare routine

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications by post in the prescribed format along with the self attested copies of all the certificates as required for the post to The Director, Electronic Media Production Centre, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 so as to reach by 24.11.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here