Assam Career : IGNCA Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Programme Assistant and Personal Secretary (PS) to Regional Director.

Name of post : Programme Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 30,000/? p.m.

Educational Qualifications:

i) Master’s degree in Arts/Humanities/Mass Communication/ Cultural Studies/ related or allied field from a recognized University.

ii) Knowledge of computer applications. Well?versed in MS Office.

Experience: Minimum 2 years of relevant working experience in organizing/managing programmes / events in the arts and culture space either in an individual capacity or as part of a government or non?government organization and/or interacting/working in a mass media environment.

Age : Not exceeding 40 years as on 01.01.2023

Name of post : Personal Secretary (P.S.) to Regional Director

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 20,000/? p.m.

Educational Qualifications:

i) Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

ii) Diploma or certificate in Computer Application/ Desktop Publishing from a recognized institution (Preferably from a Government or Autonomous organization). Well?versed in MS Office.

Experience: Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience in office management/ secretarial work/ private secretary/personal assistant, as part of a government/ non?government/ private sector organization. Good typing skills. Good written and oral communication skills in English, Hindi and a major local language of the North East. Travelling across the North Eastern States.

Age : Not exceeding 40 years as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma as at Annexure?I to the Regional Director, North East Regional Centre, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, First Floor, House No.5, Hem Chandra Road, Uzan Bazar, Guwahati- 781001 so as to reach before 26.05.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here