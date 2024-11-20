Applications are invited for recruitment of 600 vacant positions or career in IDBI Bank Assam.

IDBI Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’

Name of post : Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’

No. of posts : 600

Discipline wise vacancies :

Generalist : 500

Agri Asset Officer (AAO) : 100

Qualification :

Generalist : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. Minimum 60% for General, EWS and OBC candidates (55% for

SC/ST/PwBD candidates) or equivalent CGPA/OGPA. Candidates to have proficiency in computers/ IT related aspects is desirable.

Agri Asset Officer (AAO) : 4 years degree ( B.Sc/B Tech/B.E) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Agriculture

engineering, Fishery Science/Engineering, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary science, Forestry, Dairy Science/Technology, Food Science/technology, Pisciculture, Agro Forestry, Sericulture from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC. Minimum 60% for General, EWS and OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) or equivalent CGPA/ OGPA. Candidates to have proficiency in computers/ IT related aspects is desirable.

Age Limit :

Minimum: 20 years , Maximum: 25 years. Candidate must have been born not earlier than October 2 , 1999 and not later than October 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure :

The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.idbibank.in/ from November 21, 2024 to November 30, 2024

Application Fees :

Rs.250/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates ( Only Intimation Charges)

Rs.1050/- for all other candidates (Application Fees and Intimation Charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here