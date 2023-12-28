Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IDBI Bank Assam.

IDBI Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Deputy Managing Director (DMD).

IDBI Bank Ltd., today, is operating as a full service universal bank that serves the customers from all segments. IDBI Bank Ltd. has inherited a rich legacy from its predecessor entity – Industrial Development Bank of India – which was an apex Development Financial Institution (DFI) in the realm of industry from July 1, 1964 to September 30, 2004. As a DFI, the erstwhile IDBI stretched its canvas beyond mere project financing to cover an array of services that contributed towards balanced geographical spread of industries, development of identified backward areas, emergence of a new spirit of enterprise and evolution of a deep and vibrant capital market. On October 1, 2004, the erstwhile IDBI was converted into a banking company – IDBI Ltd. – to undertake the entire gamut of banking activities while continuing to play its secular DFI role. Desirous of fuelling its business growth, IDBI Ltd. merged its subsidiaries – the erstwhile IDBI Bank, IDBI Home Finance Ltd., IDBI Gilts, the erstwhile United Western Bank Ltd., with itself over a period of time. IDBI Ltd. also changed its name to IDBI Bank Ltd. to reflect its widened business functions.

Name of post : Deputy Managing Director (DMD)

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualifications:

Candidate should be a minimum Graduate.

Post Graduate degree in Economics / Commerce / Business Administration/ Finance or professional

qualification of Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy, CharteredFinancial Analyst or equivalent shall be desirable.

Experience :

At least 20 years of experience in Retail and or Corporate Banking.

Preference shall be given to candidates having proven exposure in area(s) such as Retail Assets, Liabilities, Agri, MSME, Branch Operations etc.

Selection Procedure : Selection will be based on Shortlisting and Personal Interview.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by registered post/courier:

to MD & CEO’s Sectt., IDBI Bank Limited, 24th Floor, IDBI Tower, WTC Complex, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai – 400 005.

Only those applications filled in entirety in prescribed format and received not later than 1800

Hrs (IST) on January 15, 2024, will be considered

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here