Applications are invited for recruitment of 2100 vacant positions or career in IDBI Bank Assam.

IDBI Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Assistant Manager and Executive-Sales & Operations.

Name of post : Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’

No. of posts : 800

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% for General and OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc.

Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Name of post : Executive-Sales and Operations (ESO)

No. of posts : 1300

Qualification :

A Graduate from a recognized university in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc.

Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Age :

Minimum: 20 years, Maximum: 25 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than

November 2, 1998 and not later than November 1, 2003 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure :

i) Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade ‘O’ – The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

ii) Executive –Sales and Operations (ESO): The selection process shall comprise of Online Test(OT), Document Verification (DV)and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/idbiesonov23/ from November 22, 2023 to December 06, 2023

Application Fees :

Rs.200/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates ( Only Intimation Charges)

Rs.1000/- for all other candidates (Application Fees and Intimation Charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here