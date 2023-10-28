Assam Career ICMR Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 74 vacant positions under Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (ICMR-NIRRCH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant, Technician-I and Laboratory Attendant-I.
Name of posts :
- Technical Assistant
- Technician- I
- Laboratory Attendant-I
No. of posts :
- Technical Assistant : 22
- Technician- I : 21
- Laboratory Attendant-I : 31
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of ICMR
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nirrch.recruitlive.in/ up to 5th November 2023 till 11.59 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here