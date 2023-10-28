Assam Career ICMR Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 74 vacant positions under Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (ICMR-NIRRCH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant, Technician-I and Laboratory Attendant-I.

Name of posts :

Technical Assistant

Technician- I

Laboratory Attendant-I

No. of posts :

Technical Assistant : 22

Technician- I : 21

Laboratory Attendant-I : 31

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of ICMR

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nirrch.recruitlive.in/ up to 5th November 2023 till 11.59 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here