Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ICAR NRCP Guwahati Assam.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research- National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR NRCP) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 01 No. Young Professional II (YP-II) under Finance & Accounts Section, 02 No. Young Professional-II under Admin Section altogether purely on temporary basis.

Name of post : Young Professional-II (Admin)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications: Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with minimum one year working experience in administration in any Govt. Organization.

Desirable Qualifications:

(i) Knowledge of Computer (MS Office, MS- Excel, Tally).

(ii) Fluent in Hindi and English typing.

(iii) Some knowledge of e-Office also.

(iv) Some knowledge of GeM also.

(v) Knowledge in maintenance of Service Records, Leave Record, working knowledge of drawing and disbursing section, AIPR, APAR, ERP & PFMS.

(vi) Must know all types of tax calculation (I. Tax, P. Tax & G. Tax)

Emoluments:- Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 42,000/- per month.

Age limit: Minimum 21 Years and also maximum 45 years (Age relaxation as per ICAR/GoI guidelines). (The service conditions of Young Professional II will also be governed as per the guidelines issued by ICAR for engagement of young Professional from time to time).

Name of post : Young Professional-II (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

B. Com/BBA/BBS (With minimum 60% marks) from a recognized University/College and CA (Inter)/ICWA (Inter) with minimum one years of experience in Finance & Accounts related matter.

OR

B. Com/BBA/BBS (with minimum 60% marks) from a recognized University/College and MBA (finance) or Equivalent (with minimum 60% marks) from a recognized Institution with minimum one years of experience in Finance & Accounts related matter.

Or

Graduates with at least 60% marks in Computer Application/Information Technology/Computer Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Operating Systems/ Software Engineering/Computer Graphics with one-year experience in Accounting Software’s/Finance & Accounts related matter.

OR

Masters in Computer Application/Information Technology/Computer Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Operating Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Graphics with one-year experience in Accounting Softwares/Finance & Accounts related matter.

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge of IT applications, virtual meeting platforms and also computer skills. MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Tally, Java, PFMS, MIS-FMS, ERP will also be added advantage

Emoluments: Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 42,000/- per month.

Age limit: Minimum 21 Years and also maximum 45 years (Age relaxation as per ICAR/GoI guidelines). (The service conditions of Young Professional II will also be governed as per the guidelines issued by ICAR for engagement of young Professional from time to time).

Selection Procedure :

Applicants may appear for a Walk in-interview altogether on 10.03.2025 at 10.30 AM. The venue is altogether in ICAR NRCP, Rani, Guwahati-781131, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must bring 5 copies of application form altogether annexed in Annexure-I. They must also bring his/her original copies as well as one self attested copy of all certificates mentioned in Annexure-II including experience certificate at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here