Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ICAR NRCP Guwahati Assam.

ICAR National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR NRCP) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 01 No. Young Professional-II (YP-II) under ICAR funded AICRP Project on Pig, Doom Unit and 01 No. Young Professional-II for Quality Control Laboratory purely on temporary basis.

Name of post : Young Professional – II (YP-II) for AICRP Project

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: M.Sc/ M.Tech in Life Science/ 5 year B.V.Sc from a recognized University/ College.

Desirable Qualifications:

(i) Experience in Handling and/or research work on Pig.

(ii) Candidates having MVSC in Animal Genetics and Breeding/Livestock production and Management/ Animal Reproduction.

(iii) Knowledge of IT applications and computer skills (MS word, Excel, Power Point)

Emoluments: Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 42,000/- per month.

Age limit: Minimum 21 Years and maximum 45 years (Age relaxation as per ICAR/GoI guidelines). (The service conditions of Young Professional II is as per the guidelines issued by ICAR for engagement of Young Professional from time to time)

Name of post : Young Professional – II (YP-II) for QC Lab

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Post Graduation (Masters) in the discipline of Chemistry/ Biochemistry/ Pharmacology/ Food Chemistry.

Desirable Qualifications: Working knowledge/ experience in handling chromatography/ mass spectrometry based equipments viz. LC MS, GC MS, ICP-MS etc.

Emoluments: Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 42,000/- per month.

Age limit: Minimum 21 Years and maximum 45 years (Age relaxation as per ICAR/GoI guidelines). (The service conditions of Young Professional II is as per the guidelines issued by ICAR for engagement of Young Professional from time to time)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for Walk in-interview on 07.03.2025 at 10.30 AM. The venue is altogether in ICAR National Research Centre on Pig, Rani, Guwahati-781131, Assam

How to apply :

The candidate must bring 5 copies of application form annexed in Annexure-I. The candidate must also bring his/her original copies as well as one self attested copy of all certificates mentioned in Annexure-II including experience certificate, at the time of interview, failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here