Assam Career : ICAR NRCP Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for four vacant positions in Indian Council of Agricultural Research- National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR NRCP), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research- National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR NRCP), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow under the project entitled “Establishment of STI Hub for Mising and Bodo women of Assam for economic

empowerment through technology interventions in the pig value chain (DST- STI Hub)”

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Social Sciences / Veterinary Sciences/Animal Sciences / Life

science/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Chemistry/Physics/ Zoology with 4 years / 5 years of Bachelor’s degree.

Candidates having post graduate degree in Social Sciences / Life science/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Chemistry/Physics/ Zoology with 3 years Bachelor’s degree and 2 years Master’s degree should have qualified NET/GATE or equivalent National level examination conducted by Central Government/agencies.

Emoluments : Rs.31,000/- per month + HRA for 1st and 2nd year & Rs, 35,000/- per month + HRA for 3rd year.

Age limit: 35 years for men and 40 for women. Age relaxation as per Govt. of India rules

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 12th July 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Committee Room, ICAR-National Research Centre on Pig, Rani, Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with his/her application with latest CV along with one passport size photograph, attested copies of all certificates, testimonials, experience certificates, publications, no objection certificate from employer (if already employed). Original copies of all certificates including experience certificate, must be produced at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here