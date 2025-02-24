Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ICAR ATARI Guwahati Assam.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research- Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR ATARI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professionals. ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) is a unique institute of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) with a mandate to coordinate and monitor technology application and frontline extension programmes along with strengthening agricultural extension research and knowledge management through the network of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) system in all the districts spread across the country. The ICAR-ATARI Zone-VI, Guwahati, is a transformation of erstwhile Zonal Project Directorate, Umium, Barapani, Meghalaya in 2015. Like all 11 ATARIs of the country, the ATARI Guwahati is also meant for funding, overseeing, reviewing and monitoring the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs) in three states of NE Region, viz. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Sikkim. Operating under Agricultural Extension Division of ICAR, ATARI Guwahati is trying to strengthen each KVK in the difficult terrain and diversified communities along with widely varied activities in different agro-ecological situations, geographical conditions and varied needs of farmers in this region.

Name of post : Young Professional-I (PME Cell)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university

Desirable: Having knowledge in data compilation, digitization and analysis in project/schemes of

Central or State Govt., 1-2 years working experience in file maintaining, e-office etc.

Name of post : Young Professional-I (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university

Desirable: –

(a) Minimum 1-3 years working experience in office administration in Government Autonomous

Institutes/other academic Institutes.

(b) Knowledge of MS Office/Typing Speed in English with a minimum speed of 35 w.p.m

(c) Proficiency in English Language, Computer Application/Information Technology, knowledge in

Legal matters.

Emoluments : Rs. 30,000/- per month (Fixed)

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and Maximum 45 years with relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PH

etc. as per Govt. of India Guidelines.

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copies of their filled-in application forms along with atested copies of certificates and mark sheets from HSLC onwards via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 6th March 2025

The eligible candidates will get information through respective email and mobile number for appearing in the interview.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2