Assam Career : IASST Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Network Administrator.

Name of post : Junior Network Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Pay: Rs 35,400.00 (Rupees Thirty-Five Thousand Four hundred only) p.m. (consolidated). No other allowance is admissible

Essential Qualification:

a. Diploma or degree in Computer Science and Engineering/ Electronics and Communications/ Telecommunications/Computer Application/Information Technology from recognized University/ Institutions with a minimum of 55% mark or equivalent grade point average with very good academic records. Preference shall be given to candidates with B.E./B.Tech./MCA degree.

b. Completed CCNA Training or similar training of at least 6-month duration. Preference shall be given to CCNA qualified candidates.

Experience : At least 2 years of working experience in computer networking works in any

reputed institution/university/organization

Age: Upper age limit is 30 years on the last date of submission of application. Age relaxation applicable for SC/ST/ Woman candidate as per Govt. rule

How to apply : Candidates may apply online through the Institute’s website https://iasst.gov.in/ by 26th April 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

