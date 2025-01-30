Applications are invited for recruitment of various scientific and technical positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Scientific and Technical Assistant (01) in the office of the Director, IASST. The appointment is temporary and initially for six (06) months. It may or may not be extended. Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) is a premier scientific research organization in the north-east region, IASST was conceived and nurtured by the Assam Science Society in its initial years and was inaugurated by Noble Laureate Dorothy C. Hodgkin on 3rd November 1979. Subsequently, it was supported by the state govt. as its only autonomous R&D institute till March 2009. The institute was taken over in March 2009 by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India as one of its autonomous R&D Institutes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Scientific and Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(1) M.Sc. in any branches of life sciences with 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(2) 4 years of research experience post M.Sc. or PhD (submitted or awarded) from a recognized University/Institution.

Desirable :

Skill in scientific correspondence, preparation of scientific presentation and project documents, technical report preparation, helping in research work, technical part of video conferencing etc. The candidate should have excellent writing proficiency. Further, the candidate should be ready to undertake extensive travel, may be in the interior villages of Assam, if necessary.

Upper Age limit: 40 Years

Also Read : 10 inspiring quotes of Sheetal Devi

Emoluments :

For candidates having M.Sc. and also 4 years of research experience/Ph.D. submitted: Rs. 42,000/- per month

For candidates having PhD: Rs. 48,000/- per month.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://iasst.gov.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is February 13, 2025

Only shortlisted candidates would altogether be called for interview (via email). Candidates should also bring original certificates and mark sheets of educational qualification, post qualification experience certificate if called for interview. No TA/DA will also be provided for attending the interview. Those in employment should also submit a no objection certificate from concerned employer

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here