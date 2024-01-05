Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : PM Modi’s ‘exhilarating experience’ in Lakshwadeep

Discipline wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 1

Economics : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Government of Assam’s O.M. No.

AHE. 239/2021/168 dated 24.01.2022

Age Limit :

Candidates should not be more than 38 (Thirty eight) years of age as on 01.01.2024, with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Also Read : 10 important tips for a safe and sound picnic

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (available in College website www.hgcollege.edu.in) with complete bio-data including contact number and Email, and also with self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards.

The applications must also be accompanied with documentary proof of submitting the application fee of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) that have to be paid through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Account No. 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078

The applications altogether must reach the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls’ College on or before 19/01/2024

Incomplete / defective applications will be rejected at the time of scrutiny.

No call letter will also be issued to such candidate.

The communication for Interview etc. will be made through email only.

So candidates are advice to mentioned Email Address and also the Contact Number at the application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here