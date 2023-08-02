Assam Career Handique Girls' College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate under a Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, funded research project “Development of novel gallium-based metallodrugs as chemotherapeutic anticancer agent” in the Department of Chemistry for a period of 12 months or till the completion of the project.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: A first-class (60% marks) M.Sc. degree in Chemistry.

Desirable qualification: Post-qualification research experience in synthesizing and characterizing coordination compounds as supported by documentary evidence.

Fellowship : Rs. 29000.00 per month (consolidated) will be provided as per the norms of DBT, Govt. of India, for a maximum duration of 12 months

Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years as of the last date of application.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with complete bio-data and supporting documents to Dr. Akhtar Hussain, Principal Investigator at the email address akhtariisc@gmail.com within 8th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here