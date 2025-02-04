Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Govt Dental College Dibrugarh Assam.

Govt Dental College Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Technical Support-I for ICMR project entitled “ANANT MUSKAAN: A Multi-site implementation Research on Primary School-based tooth brushing and oral health education in India.” Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam. In 1938, the Assam Branch of Licentiate Medical Practitioner in its annual meeting under the chairmanship of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the then premier of the Congress Govt. of Assam decided to upgrade the Berry White Medical School to a full fledged Medical College, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh was established in 3rd November 1947, in the erstwhile US Military hospital of the second world war at Borbari, Dibrugarh through a process of up-gradation of Berry White Medical School immediately after independence, inaugurated formally by First chief Minister of Assam, Late Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-I

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification :

BDS/Graduate with Diploma in Computer Applications (Minimum 6 months duration) / Graduate in life science

Desirable :

Knowledge or research experience in Oral Health Excellent writing, verbal and oration skills for communication. Fluency or working level in English and Assamese Basic knowledge of Microsoft office ( Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Emoluments : Rs. 19800/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13/02/2025 from 10:00AM onwards. The venue is in Government Dental College, AMC, Dibrugarh.

How to apply :

Candidates must fill the application form and bring all the original certificates of educational

qualification (Certificate/Statement of marks), experience certificates, etc., along with two set of Xerox of the same duly self-attested and a recent passport size photograph for attending the Walk-in- interview.

Following self-attested required documents are to be enclosed with the application:

a. Proof of Date of Birth

b. Educational Qualifications

c. Experience

d. CV

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here