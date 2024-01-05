Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Golaghat Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Golaghat under Golaghat Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Driver purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Minimum educational qualification for the post is Class VIII passed.

ii. The candidate must possess a valid driving license (LMV).

iii. The candidate should have the knowledge of Official Language of the State of Assam (Assamese).

iv. The candidate must possess Employment Exchange Registration number for the State of Assam

Age Limit :

The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2024.

Age relaxation shall be as per Govt. norms for reserved categories

Selection Procedure :

Stage I : Driving test of 50 (Fifty) Marks

Stage II : Interview / viva-voce of 50 (Fifty) Marks

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with all testimonials to “The District & Sessions Judge, Golaghat, P.O. – Golaghat, PIN-785621, Assam”.

Applications sent through post super scribed as “Application for the Post of Driver (Fixed Pay)”

Last date for receipt of applications is on or before 20.01.2024 (within office hour)

The candidate shall have to submit self attested documents (photocopy) of all educational qualification, age proof, caste certificate, valid driving license and other necessary testimonials along with 3 copies of recent passport size photographs along with the application form

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2