Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Goalpara Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Goalpara Assam under Goalpara Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Office Peon (Grade-IV).

Name of post : Office Peon (Grade-IV).

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000-52000/- – + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Class VIII (Candidates who have passed HSSLC or above need not apply)

Age Limit :

Candidate should not be less than 18 years and should not be more than 40 years as of 01.01.2024 (5 years relaxation for SC / ST candidates, 3 years relaxation for OBC / MOBC candidates, 2 years relaxation for Ex- Servicemen and 10 years relaxation for PWD candidates)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents, five recent passport size photographs duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side along with an

undertaking that the candidate has not passed HSSLC examination.

The applications must reach the Office of The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Goalpara, Assam within 6th February 2024

Candidate must provide their email address and mobile phone numbers in the application form without fail.

Candidate must indicate prominently the name of posts applied for on the top of the envelope containing the application.

Applications may be sent by post or submitted in the drop box provided within the court complex

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here