Assam Career : GMCH Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam.

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Pharmacist and Lab Technician under the “National AMR Surveillance Network Programme of NCDC” in the Department of Microbiology.

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

i) 12th pass in Science subjects

ii) Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution / Board

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

i) BSc in MLT from recognized University with 1 year of experience

OR

ii) 10+2 in Science subjects with DMLT two years course from a recognized University / Institute with 3 years of experience. Experiences must be in clinical lab preferably bacteriology lab

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th May 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Department of Microbiology, 5th floor, Narakasur Hill Top, Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati-781032

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring all relevant documents in original and one set of photocopies of the same along with CV

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here