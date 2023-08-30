Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam.

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Hospital Administrator on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Hospital Administrator

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : Master Degree in Hospital Administration/Hospital Management/MD (Hospital Administration) under full-time programme from Govt. recognized institution with experience of at least 2 years in minimum 100 bedded Govt. /Pvt. Hospital.

Salary : Negotiable

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of marksheets and certificates to the O/o the Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College Hospital, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-32 on or before 4 PM of September 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





