Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Girijananda Chowdury University Assam.

Girijananda Chowdury University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor in various disciplines. Nestled between the picturesque water body of the Deepor Beel– a famous Ramsar site and the Bor Luit- the mighty Brahmaputra river, Girijananda Chowdhury University is on a sprawling 20-acre campus in the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam. Girijananda Chowdhury University was established by the Act No. XLVII of 2022 of the Assam Government as a State Private University under the aegis of Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860. The establishment of Girijananda Chowdhury University has evolved out of the initiative to impart professional higher education.

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor in Economics

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor in Law

Eligibility Criteria : As per BCI norms

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor in Teacher Education

Eligibility Criteria : As per NCTE norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV at recruitment2024@gcuniversity.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 17th January 2024