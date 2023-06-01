Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam.

Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Boys’ Hostel Warden and Security Guard.

Name of post : Boys’ Hostel Warden

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should be preferably a graduate in any discipline with minimum 1 year experience . Freshers may also apply.

Name of post : Security Guard

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have minimum 4-5 years experience in relevant area in any reputed educational institutions or office establishments

How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes or CVs by email to career@gcuniversity.ac.in

