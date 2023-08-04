Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam.

Girijananda Chowdhury University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor for Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT).

Name of posts :

Professor for BMLT

Associate Professor for BMLT

Assistant Professor for BMLT

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with updated bio-data by email to hr_gcu@gcuniversity.ac.in and hodmlt@gcuniversity.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 11th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here