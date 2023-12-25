Applications are invited for recruitment of 85 vacant positions or career in GIC Assam.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 85 vacant positions or career of Assistant Manager (Scale-I).

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Scale-I)

No. of posts : 85

Stream wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

General : 16

Statistics : 6

Economics : 2

Legal : 7

HR : 6

Engineering : 11

IT : 9

Actuary : 4

Insurance : 17

Medical (MBBS) : 2

Hydrologist : 1

Geophysicist : 1

Agriculture Science : 1

Nautical Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of GIC

Selection Procedure :

The selection for the above post shall be on the basis of shortlisting of the candidates based on Online Test, performance in Group Discussion & interview and medical examination

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://gicre.in/ up to 12th January 2024

Application Fees :

Non-refundable amount of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) (plus GST @ 18%) as Processing and Examination fees has to be paid on line

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here