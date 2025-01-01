Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate and Project Assistant under UGC scheme for Development of Women's Studies in Indian Universities and Colleges funded projects entitled " 1.Indigenous Knowledge and Gender in Assam (among select tribes : Bodos and Mising) and 2. Exploring Education, Hygiene and Sanitation in the slums of Guwahati city."

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Qualification :

M.A. in Women’s Studies NET in Women’s Studies (preferable)

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Qualification : M.A in Women’s Studies

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 2nd January 2025 at 11 AM

The venue is in Conference Hall, Department of Women’s Studies, Gauhati University, Assam

How to apply :

The candidates must bring all original mark-sheet and certificates along with a set of photocopies of all relevant documents on the date of interview for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here