Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Treasurer.

Name of post : Treasurer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications

A Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent Grade of ‘B’ in the UGC 7 point scale or Professional qualification from the Institute of Cost and Work Accountants of India (CWA) or from the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ACA/AFA).

Essential Experience

At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor (in Commerce Economics, Management with adequate financial experience/ expertise) in the AGP of Rs. 7,000/- and above or with 8 years of service in AGP of Rs. 8,000/- and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration/finance & accounts in a higher educational institution.

OR,

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

OR,

15 years of administrative experience or experience at management level in Finance & Accounts of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar/Deputy Finance Officer or equivalent post.

Desirable Qualifications:

i. Working experience of Budgeting & Financial Accounting etc. in Autonomous Bodies/ Universities.

ii. Good working knowledge of rules & regulations of State Universities relating to Accounts/Audit, service conditions and related financial matters.

Age: Not less than 40 years and not more than 55 years as on the last date of submission of application.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online only through the Gauhati University website www.gauhati.ac.in at Non-Teaching Recruitment Candidate Portal: https://gauhatint.samarth.edu.in/

After submission of online applications, candidates must send a duly signed hard copy (pdf) of the completed applications along with necessary enclosures and a proof of submission of application fee to the Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014, Assam

The schedule of registration is as follows:

I. Commencement of Online Registration : 09.01.2025 (11:00 am)

II. Last date of Online Registration and apply online : 27.01.2025 (11:59:59 pm)

III. Last date of submission of hard copy of the application : 07.02.2025 (4:30 pm)

IV. The candidates must have a valid email id and mobile number through which he/she will get

registered with the online application portal.

Application fee and Mode of Payment:

Applicants for the post will be required to pay an amount of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand). For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only. The payment mode is online. No other mode of payment will be accepted. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Candidates should fill in the details to register and then fill the information in the online

application form at the appropriate places very carefully.

Applicants must submit a copy of the e-generated receipt of the payment along with the hard copy

of the application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here