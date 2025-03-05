Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant (RA) on purely temporary basis for an ICSSR funded research project under the Vision Viksit Bharat @2047 (VVB@2047) special cell entitled “Prevalence Estimation and Assessment of Various Risk Factors Influencing Alcohol use Behavior among University Students of Assam; A Holistic Approach Using Machine Learning Techniques.” Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. It is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon.

Name of post : Research Assistant (RA)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 37,000/- per month (as per ICSSR guidelines)

Also Read : Meet the 12th passed entrepreneur who runs ‘India’s only online marketplace selling organic and natural products made from Jamun’

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualifications

Ph.D. /Postgraduate in Computer Science or equivalent with a minimum of 55% marks. UGC-NET Qualification is a must.

Desirable Qualifications

Experience in Web development. Experience in working with AI/ML/DL techniques. Demonstrated expertise in research writing and documentation, with a track record of publications in reputed peer-reviewed journals in the domain of addiction. Willingness to travel to various locations of Assam as required for comprehensive data

collection

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their application (as per Annexure- I).

They should also copies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, experience certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, evidence of publications (if any), two copies of passport/stamp size photographs, contact email id & phone number

They should send it to email id [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 15th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here