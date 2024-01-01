Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of five vacant positions or career purely on temporary basis in the MSME, Govt. of India sponsored scheme on Livelihood Business Incubator under the scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industries and Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE) to be set up at Aquaculture Biodiversity Centre, Department of Zoology.

Name of post : Project Manager/ Incubation Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Qualification : M.Sc. in Life science (Desirable: M.Sc.in Zoology with specialized in Fish Biology and Fishery Science) /MBA/M.Sc.in Allied subjects with minimum two years of work experience in aquaculture sector or in incubation project

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Qualification : Graduation (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com) with minimum two years of work experience in aquaculture sector.

Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Qualification : Education qualification- No bar. Minimum 4 years of experience in field-based aquaculture sector

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Qualification : Education qualification- No bar. Minimum 4 years of experience in field-based aquaculture sector

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : Education qualification- No bar. Minimum 1 year of experience in field-based aquaculture sector

How to apply :

Candidates may send their updated CV along with self-attested copies of relevant documents by email to project.dandadhar@gmail.com within 11th January 2024

Applications mention the subject as “Application for (Name of the post), MSME GU IBH Project”. Shortlisted candidates will be called (via email) for an interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here