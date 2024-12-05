Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant (RA) and Field Investigators (FI) on purely temporary basis for an ICSSR funded research project entitled “Prevalence Estimation and Assessment of Various Risk Factors Influencing Alcohol use Behavior among University Students of Assam: A Holistic Approach using Machine Learning Techniques.”

Name of post : Research Assistant (RA)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs.37,000/-per month (as per ICSSR guidelines)

Essential Qualifications : Ph.D/M.Phil/Postgraduate in Psychology with a minimum of 55%

marks and UGC NET Qualified

Desirable Qualifications :

Proficiency in statistical methods for effective data and interpretation, particularly in psychological or social research contexts. Demonstrated expertise in research writing and documentation, with a track record of publications in SCOPUS/WoS/UGC-CARE indexed journals in the domain of addition. Practical experience of working with addiction centers NGOs, or similar organizations will be preferable.

Name of post : Field Investigator (FI)

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs.20,000 per month (as per ICSSR guidelines)

Essential Qualification : Postgraduate in Psychology/Social Science with a minimum of 55% marks.

Desirable Qualifications :

Proficiency in primary data collection using diverse research methodologies and data collection tools along with computer knowledge to compile data. Strong interpersonal skills for effective engagement with participants and stakeholders, along with proven experience in conducting interviews and focus group discussions to gather qualitative data. Willingness to travel to various locations of Assam as required for comprehensive data collection.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I (for RA)/Annexure-II (for FI)) specifying the position applied for along with copies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, experience certificate, certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, evidence of publications (if any), two copies of passport/stamp size

to email id: [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 14th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here