Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant (PA) in GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) funded research project entitled “Regenerative agriculture strategies for restoring fallow jhum lands for suitable livelihood and food production”

Name of post : Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Candidates having M.Sc. in Botany with Plant Ecology as the special paper.

Candidates with experience in field sampling will get preference.

Emoluments: Rs. 12000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications on plain paper along with bio-data and copies of certificates in support of qualification and experience to Dr. Hemen Deka, Department of Botany, Gauhati University, Gopinath Bordoloi Nagar, Guwahati- 781014, Assam, India

Candidates can also send their applications by email to hemendeka@gauhati.ac.in

Last date for submission of application is 10th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here