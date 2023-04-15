Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Project Fellow for the project “Development of Ganges River dolphin-based ecotourism in River Brahmaputra within the Guwahati city limits involving fringe area community, Assam” in the Department of Zoology.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Zoology / Wildlife from a recognized University or Institution

Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Also Read : Clothing boutiques of Assam that are well-loved by Bollywood and TV celebrities

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st April 2023 from 11 AM to 2 PM in the Office of Principal / Co-Investigator in the Department of Zoology, Gauhati University, Jalukbari, PIN-781014, Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their applications, CV and copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Top 8 street food items in Guwahati